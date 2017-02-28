NBA suspends DeMarcus Cousins one game for 18th technical foul

DeMarcus Cousins was hit with his NBA-high 18th technical foul of the season Monday, but also hoped the league would rescind it. After all, he had more technical fouls rescinded this season (three) than anyone else.
But the league offered no reprieve.
NBA release:
New Orleans Pelicans forward/center DeMarcus Cousins has been suspended one game without pay for receiving his 18th technical foul of the 2016-17 season, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
Cousins will serve his suspension on March 1 when the Pelicans host the Detroit Pistons
Players are suspended one game for their 16th technical foul and an additional game for every other technical foul after that.
Since that policy went into place in 2015, Cousins was the fastest to a suspension for 16 techs. Now, he joins Rasheed Wallace in 2006-07 and Dwight Howard in 2010-11 as the only players suspend for 18 techs. In fact, Cousins reached the 18-technical suspension earlier than anyone else received a 16-technical suspension.
Will Cousins become the first player with a 20-technical suspension? The Pelicans still have 21 more games after playing the Pistons. That’s a long time for him to avoid techs.
The Jazz didn’t trade before the deadline, preserving cap space to renegotiate-and-extend George Hill.
But the clock is ticking, with the renegotiation window closing March 1.
Tim MacMahon of ESPN:
The Utah Jazz and point guard George Hill are in active discussions on a contract extension in an attempt to strike a deal before Tuesday’s 11:59 p.m. ET deadline for such deals, according to league sources.
Hill is currently earning $8 million this season. The Jazz would use their $13,644,808 in cap space to renegotiate his salary up to $21,644,808. In exchange, Hill would agree to an extension that could be for a max of $75,039,844 over the following three years.
Could he get more as unrestricted free agent?
Perhaps — but maybe not enough more to offset the raise this season. On the other hand, free agency would allow Hill to sign a new four-year deal with any team or a five-year deal if he re-signs with Utah.
It makes sense for the Jazz to pay Hill more this season, when they have extra money to spend. Hill has been awesome, and though his age (31 in May) gives pause, Utah is ready to win now. Plus, in a renegotiation-and-extension, the Jazz can quietly take advantage of being able to add just three additional years to his contract.
This is a tougher call for Hill, who can probably draw big four-year offers, and maybe even a five-year offer, in free agency. This’ll come down to how much he values security.
Joel Embiid missed 14 of 15 games amid confusion about his injury status. Then, the 76ers announced he’d miss four more. Then, they said he’d be out indefinitely.
Embiid wishes they would’ve just provided a longer timeline publicly in the first place.
Embiid, via Jessica Camerato of CSN Philly:
“I wasn’t too happy with the way it was kind of handled before,” Embiid said. “I saw the day-to-day part. I was told that I was going to miss at least two or three weeks. So I wasn’t happy with the way it was handled.
“I thought keeping my name out there was going to just like literally have people think about me all the time instead of just saying when I was going to be back.
That’s a reasonable complaint. It’s unfair to Embiid for questions to constantly swirl about his return when the team well knows it’s not imminent.
This is why teams often err on the side of a longer timeline in their public releases. If the player stays on his real timeline, he looks heroic for returning early. If he has a setback, maybe nobody outside the organization will ever know and question his toughness.
76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo, via Camerato
“We should have just said ‘out indefinitely,’ even though the treatment was still day to day,” Colangelo said. “But the fact that there was uncertainty, I’ll own that.”
Fixing strained relationships between the front office and players was one of the reasons Colangelo replaced Sam Hinkie. This isn’t the type of mistake Colangelo should be making.
But at least he took responsibility and seemingly learned from it. At this point, that’s all you can ask.
Nick Young… not so good at deciphering the trade deadline.
Last year, Young celebrated remaining with the Lakers — a day before the deadline.
Los Angeles didn’t deal him, keeping him long enough to rehab his value this year. So, as last week’s deadline approached, word leaked the Lakers sought a second-rounder for Young.
And on deadline day, Young saw this tweet from Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports:
Young on Spectrum Sportsnet, as transcribed by Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll:
“We all seen someone was going to Houston. Everybody was looking at me,” Young said, letting out a laugh that can only be described as a combination of nervousness and relief. “I thought I was gone, but it turned out to be ‘Celo.”
A minute later, as Young said, Wojnarowski revealed the rest of the trade. The Lakers were sending Marcelo Huerteas to the Rockets:
Young seems to enjoy being in Los Angeles, but it’s not clear he’s in Magic Johnson’s long-term plans. Young holds a $5,668,667 player option for next year. Opting out could be the best way for the 31-year-old in the midst of a career year to secure one more lucrative contract. But if the Lakers couldn’t get a second-rounder for him now, that could portend a cool free-agent market.
Whatever Young does this summer, at least he’ll spend the next few months with Los Angeles as he determines his plan.
Foul or defend?
That’s the eternal question for teams trying to protect a late three-point lead.
While many fans believe fouling is the astute strategy, most American coaches opt to defend.
Defending is a better strategy than meets the eye, because it’s relatively easy to defend the arc when you know your opponent needs a 3-pointer. Plus, as coaches commonly believe, fouling offers too many opportunities for something to go wrong.
The Clippers almost learned that the hard way in their win over the Hornets on Sunday.
But an officiating error helped L.A. preserve its late lead, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report.
With the Clippers up three, Chris Paul intentionally fouled Kemba Walker with 2.1 seconds left. Walker made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second.
In the battle for the rebound, Blake Griffin should have been called for committing a loose-ball foul on Marvin Williams with 2.0 seconds left, per the league:
Griffin (LAC) grab Williams’ (CHA) jersey and affect his ability to rebound.
The league also ruled Williams got away with a loose-ball foul on Griffin in the same tenth of a second, but Griffin’s foul should have been whistled first.
A correct call would’ve given Williams — who’s making 85% of his free throws this season and 80% for his career — two attempts from the line with a chance to tie the game.
Instead, Griffin grabbed the rebound and was intentionally fouled with half a second left. He hit one free throw, and the Clippers won, 124-121.