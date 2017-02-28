Markieff Morris after clutch free throws in win vs. Warriors: “I put my nuts on the line”

LeBron James wanted help and was vocal about it.

Cavaliers GM David Griffin was patient despite the pressure, rather than trading assets (that he really doesn’t have) he waited until teams waived guys after the trade deadline, figuring he could get the cream of the crop (“come play with LeBron, and also you’ll rack up a lot of playoff money”). It worked, the Cavaliers have already signed Deron Williams.

Now they are about to add Andrew Bogut to the mix, reports Marc Stein of ESPN.

In-demand center Andrew Bogut has committed to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers upon clearing waivers Wednesday night, according to league sources. Sources told ESPN.com that Bogut and agent David Bauman began notifying interested teams Tuesday night that the Australian has chosen to sign with the Cavaliers despite interest from Houston, San Antonio and Boston.

Bogut was traded from Dallas to Philadelphia as part of the Nerlens Noel deal, but he quickly worked with the Sixers to arrange a buyout. Once he clears waivers he will be a free agent, able to sign anywhere.

Bogut will come to Cleveland as a situational/matchup player off the bench. When healthy, the Cavaliers start Tristan Thompson at center and Kevin Love at the four, but also have a lot of success with a smaller LeBron/Channing Frye front line at the start of the second and fourth quarters. They are not going away from that in a significant way.

Bogut would be used for specific matchups that could be a problem for the Cavaliers — if they face the Pistons and Andre Drummond in the first round, or Dwight Howard and the Hawks in the second. Bogut is a quality defender, who can space the floor from the midrange and is a very gifted passer. He also has plenty of playoff experience — including Finals experience against the Warriors.

The Cavaliers just got deeper and a little more experienced for the playoffs.