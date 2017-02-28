Markieff Morris after clutch free throws in win vs. Warriors: “I put my nuts on the line”

The Washington Wizards beat the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, 112-108. The Warriors first lost Kevin Durant due to a knee sprain, then the game down the stretch as Washington’s Markieff Morris hit two big free throws with three seconds left.
It was a big win for the rising Wizards, who are looking to bolster their roster for a playoff run by adding Brandon Jennings. When asked after the game what he was thinking about when he went to the line, Morris responded with a surprising and candid answer.
Fair warning, NSFW language ahead.
Via Twitter:
Oooook.
Meanwhile, things in Warriorland are tense and will be until we get the results of Durant’s MRI.
Former NBAer Amar’e Stoudemire is still playing in Israel. During a recent media segment the 34-year-old Florida native made some troubling, homophobic statements.
Israeli site Walla Sport asked players in the Israeli Basketball League how they would feel if they had a gay teammate. Most of the players responded positively, but Stoudemire responded with some pretty clear negative speech.
“I’m going to shower across the street. Make sure my change of clothes are around the corner,” said Stoudemire. “And I’m going to drive … take a different route to the gym.”
The reporter then asked Stoudemire was joking. His face changed a little bit, but he still kept with it.
“I mean, there’s always a truth within a joke.”
Stoudemire was fined $50,000 in 2012 for using a gay slur to a fan via Twitter direct message. Sad to see him still thinking this way and using that kind of language.
Draymond Green took time to trash talk Los Angeles Clippers veteran Paul Pierce last week. The Golden State Warriors forward razzed Pierce about his “farewell tour” with LA.
On his podcast on Tuesday, Green continued to add fuel to the fire by taking a shot at Pierce’s reputation as a Boston legend and Hall of Famer.
Via The Mercury News and Uninterrupted:
“People tend to forget he was struggling to to get to the playoffs … then all of a sudden Ray Allen and KG showed up. Let’s not forget that,” Green said.
“Just because you were scoring points don’t mean you were carrying the team. If you couldn’t get anywhere and you couldn’t do nothing, where were you carrying them to? … Pierce had had an amazing career. He was a beast. But how far was he carrying those teams? If you weren’t carrying them that far, I guess we’re in the same boat.”
This is something folks have pointed to in the past, and even used the same logic to attack current Clippers and former Celtics coach Doc Rivers.
Contextually, Pierce was a scorer that peaked in Boston as part of Allen Iverson’s NBA. During Pierce’s first five All-Star seasons in Boston, the team was a perpetual playoff loser. Fans in Boston were exasperated with squads led by Pierce and Antoine Walker for failing expectations in the postseason.
Green was being fair, giving credit to Pierce’s ability. But he added his own caveat — that Pierce didn’t carry those teams — which should draw the ire of folks around the league and in Boston. It’s going to depend on your own definition of what “carrying a team” means before you can agree or disagree with Green.
It’s a shame the Clippers and the Warriors don’t meet again this season.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter got fouled by Devin Booker on Tuesday night. The Suns youngster made a little extra contact with Carter, which in turn saw the Grizzlies veteran retaliate.
Specifically, Carter gave Booker a little bit of a high elbow after the whistle had been blown. That pushed both teams to defend against one another, with things escalating quickly.
Via Twitter:
After the elbow, Phoenix’s Alex Len then got in Carter’s face, pushing him, and a crowd of players gathered as play was stopped.
Once things were reviewed by officials on replay, Booker was assessed a common foul, Len was given a technical foul, and Carter was given technical fouls for both the hit on Booker and the confrontation with Len. By rule, Carter was ejected.
There’s some kind of bizarro rivalry brewing between the Suns and the Grizzlies — they’ve got into it before — it’s unfortunate they won’t meet again this season.
LeBron James wanted help and was vocal about it.
Cavaliers GM David Griffin was patient despite the pressure, rather than trading assets (that he really doesn’t have) he waited until teams waived guys after the trade deadline, figuring he could get the cream of the crop (“come play with LeBron, and also you’ll rack up a lot of playoff money”). It worked, the Cavaliers have already signed Deron Williams.
Now they are about to add Andrew Bogut to the mix, reports Marc Stein of ESPN.
In-demand center Andrew Bogut has committed to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers upon clearing waivers Wednesday night, according to league sources.
Sources told ESPN.com that Bogut and agent David Bauman began notifying interested teams Tuesday night that the Australian has chosen to sign with the Cavaliers despite interest from Houston, San Antonio and Boston.
Bogut was traded from Dallas to Philadelphia as part of the Nerlens Noel deal, but he quickly worked with the Sixers to arrange a buyout. Once he clears waivers he will be a free agent, able to sign anywhere.
Bogut will come to Cleveland as a situational/matchup player off the bench. When healthy, the Cavaliers start Tristan Thompson at center and Kevin Love at the four, but also have a lot of success with a smaller LeBron/Channing Frye front line at the start of the second and fourth quarters. They are not going away from that in a significant way.
Bogut would be used for specific matchups that could be a problem for the Cavaliers — if they face the Pistons and Andre Drummond in the first round, or Dwight Howard and the Hawks in the second. Bogut is a quality defender, who can space the floor from the midrange and is a very gifted passer. He also has plenty of playoff experience — including Finals experience against the Warriors.
The Cavaliers just got deeper and a little more experienced for the playoffs.