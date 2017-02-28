Markieff Morris fined for throwing ball at referee, into stands

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Wizards were getting beaten soundly by the Jazz when Markieff Morris drew his sixth personal foul, second technical foul and an ejection Sunday.

His early exit will cost him.

NBA release:

Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris has been fined $25,000 for throwing the ball at a game official and into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Morris was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred directly after Morris had fouled out with 7:31 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 102-92 loss to the Utah Jazz on Feb. 26 at the Verizon Center.

Throwing the ball back to the referee can be so tricky. If he deems the pass too hot or off target, he can call a technical foul.

Morris’ bounce pass didn’t appear to cross a line, but the Wizards forward didn’t complain about the technical. Perhaps, he was just ready to be done with that game.

But Morris’ apparent acceptance of the tech set the stage for this greater punishment.