Markieff Morris fined for throwing ball at referee, into stands

The Wizards were getting beaten soundly by the Jazz when Markieff Morris drew his sixth personal foul, second technical foul and an ejection Sunday.
His early exit will cost him.
NBA release:
Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris has been fined $25,000 for throwing the ball at a game official and into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
The incident, for which Morris was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred directly after Morris had fouled out with 7:31 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 102-92 loss to the Utah Jazz on Feb. 26 at the Verizon Center.
Throwing the ball back to the referee can be so tricky. If he deems the pass too hot or off target, he can call a technical foul.
Morris’ bounce pass didn’t appear to cross a line, but the Wizards forward didn’t complain about the technical. Perhaps, he was just ready to be done with that game.
But Morris’ apparent acceptance of the tech set the stage for this greater punishment.
Knicks president Phil Jackson isn’t always reachable.
But those complaints have come at lower-stakes moments, like when the team’s biggest star is upset, in the middle of the season and during a coaching search.
Surely, Jackson was available in the lead up to the trade deadline, right?
Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:
One NBA general manager told me last week in New Orleans that his team “can’t get a hold of Phil. It’s crazy.”
Jackson makes $12 million annually to delegate to Steve Mills. And their boss, Knicks owner Jim Dolan, says he’ll keep this arrangement in tact.
On one hand, good for Jackson bilking Dolan. Wouldn’t we all love a high-paying, barely-show job if we could get one?
On the other hand, this is just getting sad for the Knicks. They made no trades before the deadline then released Brandon Jennings. No-trade-clause-holding Carmelo Anthony, whose value is diminishing, can’t get on the same page as Jackson, because Anthony doesn’t even know what book the franchise reading. Joakim Noah is likely out for the year, and the aging injured big man still has three more costly years remaining on his contract.
Just a few years of Jackson’s negligence could cost the Knicks deep into the future.
But at least he drafted Kristaps Porzingis.
So much for a last-day contract renegotiation-and-extension between the Jazz and George Hill.
Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune:
Utah can technically sign Hill to a contract extension through June 30, but without it tied to a renegotiation, available only before March 1, that’s unfeasible.
Hill will become an unrestricted free agent. The Jazz will hold his Bird Rights and can pay any amount up to the max to keep him.
But he’ll be 31, and four- or five-year contract could be be burdensome on the back end. Hill rejecting a renegotiation-and-extension — which could have given him a $13,644,808 raise this season and three additional years for $75,039,844 — suggests he wants that longer deal.
And maybe the Jazz will give it to him. Hill has been exceptional, and their window to win is open. Making Dante Exum the starting point guard would present huge risk.
First, letting the renegotiation window pass has ramifications this season. Not only do the Jazz have $13,644,808 in cap room, they’re $4,230,508 below the salary floor. That money to the floor must get used one or another. Perhaps, Utah plays the waiver wire. Unfortunately, it’s too late to claim one player who could have fit reasonably well: Deron Williams.
DeMarcus Cousins was hit with his NBA-high 18th technical foul of the season Monday, but also hoped the league would rescind it. After all, he had more technical fouls rescinded this season (three) than anyone else.
But the league offered no reprieve.
NBA release:
New Orleans Pelicans forward/center DeMarcus Cousins has been suspended one game without pay for receiving his 18th technical foul of the 2016-17 season, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
Cousins will serve his suspension on March 1 when the Pelicans host the Detroit Pistons
Players are suspended one game for their 16th technical foul and an additional game for every other technical foul after that.
Since that policy went into place in 2015, Cousins was the fastest to a suspension for 16 techs. Now, he joins Rasheed Wallace in 2006-07 and Dwight Howard in 2010-11 as the only players suspend for 18 techs. In fact, Cousins reached the 18-technical suspension earlier than anyone else received a 16-technical suspension.
Will Cousins become the first player with a 20-technical suspension? The Pelicans still have 21 more games after playing the Pistons. That’s a long time for him to avoid techs.
The Jazz didn’t trade before the deadline, preserving cap space to renegotiate-and-extend George Hill.
But the clock is ticking, with the renegotiation window closing March 1.
Tim MacMahon of ESPN:
The Utah Jazz and point guard George Hill are in active discussions on a contract extension in an attempt to strike a deal before Tuesday’s 11:59 p.m. ET deadline for such deals, according to league sources.
Hill is currently earning $8 million this season. The Jazz would use their $13,644,808 in cap space to renegotiate his salary up to $21,644,808. In exchange, Hill would agree to an extension that could be for a max of $75,039,844 over the following three years.
Could he get more as unrestricted free agent?
Perhaps — but maybe not enough more to offset the raise this season. On the other hand, free agency would allow Hill to sign a new four-year deal with any team or a five-year deal if he re-signs with Utah.
It makes sense for the Jazz to pay Hill more this season, when they have extra money to spend. Hill has been awesome, and though his age (31 in May) gives pause, Utah is ready to win now. Plus, in a renegotiation-and-extension, the Jazz can quietly take advantage of being able to add just three additional years to his contract.
This is a tougher call for Hill, who can probably draw big four-year offers, and maybe even a five-year offer, in free agency. This’ll come down to how much he values security.