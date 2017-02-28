Kevin Durant forced out for game vs. Wizards with hyperextended knee, MRI coming

This is scary for the Golden State Warriors. Hopefully, it’s not as bad as it looks.

Just one minute into their game against the Wizards in Washington Tuesday night, Marcin Gortat threw Zaza Pachulia to the floor and out of his way to get a rebound — and Pachulia fell into the left knee of Kevin Durant.

Here's the play that sent Kevin Durant limping to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/2YKVh1KLPu — NBA.com (@NBAcom) March 1, 2017

Durant instantly limped off the court and went straight to the locker room. He is done for the night with an MRI coming soon, the Warriors announced.

Kevin Durant has suffered a hyperextended left knee. He will undergo an MRI and will not return tonight. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 1, 2017

There were a lot of Durant fans in the building as he grew up in the Washington D.C. area.

Obviously, this is a potentially huge blow to what has been the best team in the NBA this season. He is averaging 25.8 points per game on 53.8 percent shooting overall and 37.8 percent from three — this has been one of his most efficient seasons ever. Plus, he’s providing rim protection to the tune of 1.7 blocks per game (a career high). He’s a guy mentioned as getting MVP votes (down the ballot, after Westbrook and Harden) because of how well he has fit in and played with the Warriors.