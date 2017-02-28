Joel Embiid ‘wasn’t too happy’ with way 76ers handled earlier injury announcement

Joel Embiid missed 14 of 15 games amid confusion about his injury status. Then, the 76ers announced he’d miss four more. Then, they said he’d be out indefinitely.

Embiid wishes they would’ve just provided a longer timeline publicly in the first place.

Embiid, via Jessica Camerato of CSN Philly:

“I wasn’t too happy with the way it was kind of handled before,” Embiid said. “I saw the day-to-day part. I was told that I was going to miss at least two or three weeks. So I wasn’t happy with the way it was handled. “I thought keeping my name out there was going to just like literally have people think about me all the time instead of just saying when I was going to be back.

That’s a reasonable complaint. It’s unfair to Embiid for questions to constantly swirl about his return when the team well knows it’s not imminent.

This is why teams often err on the side of a longer timeline in their public releases. If the player stays on his real timeline, he looks heroic for returning early. If he has a setback, maybe nobody outside the organization will ever know and question his toughness.

76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo, via Camerato

“We should have just said ‘out indefinitely,’ even though the treatment was still day to day,” Colangelo said. “But the fact that there was uncertainty, I’ll own that.”

Fixing strained relationships between the front office and players was one of the reasons Colangelo replaced Sam Hinkie. This isn’t the type of mistake Colangelo should be making.

But at least he took responsibility and seemingly learned from it. At this point, that’s all you can ask.