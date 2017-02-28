Draymond Green takes shot at Paul Pierce, says he didn’t carry his Celtics teams

Draymond Green took time to trash talk Los Angeles Clippers veteran Paul Pierce last week. The Golden State Warriors forward razzed Pierce about his “farewell tour” with LA.

On his podcast on Tuesday, Green continued to add fuel to the fire by taking a shot at Pierce’s reputation as a Boston legend and Hall of Famer.

Via The Mercury News and Uninterrupted:

“People tend to forget he was struggling to to get to the playoffs … then all of a sudden Ray Allen and KG showed up. Let’s not forget that,” Green said. “Just because you were scoring points don’t mean you were carrying the team. If you couldn’t get anywhere and you couldn’t do nothing, where were you carrying them to? … Pierce had had an amazing career. He was a beast. But how far was he carrying those teams? If you weren’t carrying them that far, I guess we’re in the same boat.”

This is something folks have pointed to in the past, and even used the same logic to attack current Clippers and former Celtics coach Doc Rivers.

Contextually, Pierce was a scorer that peaked in Boston as part of Allen Iverson’s NBA. During Pierce’s first five All-Star seasons in Boston, the team was a perpetual playoff loser. Fans in Boston were exasperated with squads led by Pierce and Antoine Walker for failing expectations in the postseason.

Green was being fair, giving credit to Pierce’s ability. But he added his own caveat — that Pierce didn’t carry those teams — which should draw the ire of folks around the league and in Boston. It’s going to depend on your own definition of what “carrying a team” means before you can agree or disagree with Green.

It’s a shame the Clippers and the Warriors don’t meet again this season.