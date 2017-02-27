Report: Warriors plan to sign Jose Calderon

The Warriors let Briante Weber go (to the Hornets). Golden State wouldn’t do that without another third point guard lined up.

The likely replacement: Jose Calderon, who’s being bought out by the Lakers.

Monte Poole of CSN Bay Area:

Calderon is in the process to be bought out by the Lakers, after which he will become a free agent. Once he clears waivers, the Warriors, according to multiple sources, will be waiting to offer a physical examination and a contract.

The 35-year-old Calderon hasn’t been good in a few years. He’s a major defensive liability, and his lack of burst makes it more difficult for him to capitalize on his remaining offensive skills: a smooth standstill jumper and acute passing.

But the Warriors won’t ask much of him, sticking him behind Stephen Curry and Shaun Livingston. Draymond Green can also be a de facto point guard, and so can Andre Iguodala.

Contending teams too often fill their deep bench with over-the-hill veterans whose experience make them seem reliable but are actually overwhelmed in the moment due to a lack of athleticism. Golden State made that mistake last year with Anderson Varajeao, who didn’t make a shot in 41 Finals minutes and was -9 in Game 7.

Calderon offers a much better chance of succeeding if pressed into a limited role. If he plays important minutes, he’ll bring a steady style, best he can still execute it.

But the Warriors better hope Calderon remains glued to the bench during the playoffs. That presents a far more dependable path to victory.