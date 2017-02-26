Giannis Antetokounmpo earns technical after scuffle with Marquese Chriss (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Marquese Chriss got into a bit of a scuffle on Sunday, with the Milwaukee Bucks star earning a technical foul for his role in the hubbub.

It happened midway through the first quarter in Milwaukee after Antetokounmpo blocked Chriss on defense, then charged down the floor on the fastbreak.

Antetokounmpo drew the foul on Chriss, who was bumping with the Milwaukee wing with his arms up and his elbow parallel to the floor.

Chriss’ right elbow was above Antetokounmpo’s head, and there appeared to be incidental contact between the two players.

Mientras tanto, en Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo hace amistad con Marquese Chriss. #NO pic.twitter.com/fpECTMHVUw — Anastasio Ríos (@Tasio93) February 26, 2017

That, and a bump on the floor from Chriss’ leg sent Antetokounmpo off as the two ended up against the stanchion with Antetokounmpo pushing at Chriss.

After review, Chriss was assessed the foul and Antetokounmpo was given a technical.