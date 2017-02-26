Cristiano Felicio steals final rebound needed for Dwyane Wade’s triple-double (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Dwyane Wade could have had his first triple-double since 2011 when the Chicago Bulls played the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Unfortunately for the Bulls veteran, a teammate got in his way.

Center Cristiano Felicio, who was not aware of the situation or momentarily forgot about it, went up for a rebound as time expired, knocking the ball out of Wade’s hands.

Via Twitter:

Dwyane Wade was a rebound shy of his first triple-double since 2011… pic.twitter.com/9hKe5sF1P3 — NBA.com (@NBAcom) February 26, 2017

After the game, Wade was calm about the matter and even joked with ESPN saying, “My teammate didn’t want me to be great.”

"My teammate didn't want me to be great. It's all good." 😂😂😂 https://t.co/IvY9Z6xcfh — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) February 26, 2017

Wade finished the night with 20 points, 10 assist, and nine rebounds.

Teammate Jimmy Butler did notch a triple-double of his own with 18 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds. Chicago beat Cleveland, 117-99.