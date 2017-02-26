NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Chicago Bulls in action against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center on October 31, 2016 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Cristiano Felicio steals final rebound needed for Dwyane Wade’s triple-double (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughFeb 26, 2017, 3:30 PM EST

Dwyane Wade could have had his first triple-double since 2011 when the Chicago Bulls played the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Unfortunately for the Bulls veteran, a teammate got in his way.

Center Cristiano Felicio, who was not aware of the situation or momentarily forgot about it, went up for a rebound as time expired, knocking the ball out of Wade’s hands.

After the game, Wade was calm about the matter and even joked with ESPN saying, “My teammate didn’t want me to be great.”

Wade finished the night with 20 points, 10 assist, and nine rebounds.

Teammate Jimmy Butler did notch a triple-double of his own with 18 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds. Chicago beat Cleveland, 117-99.

Vlade Divac on DeMarcus Cousins trade: “If I’m wrong I’ll step down”

By Dane CarbaughFeb 26, 2017, 5:00 PM EST

Vlade Divac has started the clock on his own success or failure as an NBA GM with the Sacramento Kings. Speaking with the Sacramento Bee this week in a long Q & A, Divac said that if the DeMarcus Cousins trade hasn’t put the Kings in a better position in two years he will step down.

The trade that sent Cousins and teammate Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans returned Buddy Hield, a first round pick with protections, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, and a second round pick.

Q: Well, the pressure is on you now. It’s pretty clear that Divac, not Ranadive, is making the personnel decisions. Some people still can’t believe Ranadive actually stepped aside and allowed you to trade his favorite player.

A: That’s my job, and I take responsibility. And I totally understand why some fans would be upset. They supported DeMarcus, and I like DeMarcus a lot. But I believe we are going to be in a better position in two years. I want to hear again from these same people in two years. If I’m right, great. If I’m wrong, I’ll step down. But if I go down, I’m going down my way.

Divac also mentioned that he approached Cousins’ management team about anger therapy, and again harped on the move as being the right thing for the “culture” he wants to build in Sacramento.

The clock is ticking.

Briante Weber goes from Warriors to Hornets, signs 10-day contract with Charlotte

By Dane CarbaughFeb 26, 2017, 2:00 PM EST

Backup point guard Briante Weber has signed a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets. This comes after Weber signed two 10-day contracts with the Golden State Warriors earlier in the season. News of the signing was first reported by Yahoo! Sports.

Weber, 24, played his college games at VCU and in his work this season for Golden State was somewhat disappointing. In seven games, Weber put up 1.7 points, 0.7 assists, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.4 steals per-game. His advanced numbers tell a more complete story, where his box plus/minus was -6.1.

Charlotte will look to use Weber in a backup role to Kemba Walker. Ramon Sessions had been playing rotation player minutes for the Hornets until early February when he suffered a left knee injury that could keep him out up to six weeks.

Stephen Curry assist wins Warriors fan $5,000

By Kurt HelinFeb 26, 2017, 12:30 PM EST

Stephen Curry wasn’t just setting up teammates Saturday night, he was helping out a fan.

One of the Warriors in-game entertainment bits is to have basically adult skeeball for cash. One female fan was doing about as well as I do at arcade skeeball when Stephen Curry ran out to give her a little help and win her $5,000.

The Warriors went on to beat the Nets and clinch a playoff slot with the win.

Paul George ejected for arguing calls, Pacers go on to lose to Heat

By Kurt HelinFeb 26, 2017, 11:00 AM EST

Paul George already had one technical in the game (from a double technical situation), when he thought he was fouled and should have gotten a call fairly early in the third quarter of a tight Pacers game against the Heat.

George apparently wouldn’t let up barking at the referees, maybe said some magical words, but whatever happened the officials hit him with a second technical. He was tossed. You can see the reaction above.

The Pacers hung close in the game until the Heat went on a 21-4 run to open the fourth and that was the ballgame. If you’re the undisputed leader of your team — as George is — you just can’t get tossed for things like this.