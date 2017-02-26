Briante Weber goes from Warriors to Hornets, signs 10-day contract with Charlotte

Backup point guard Briante Weber has signed a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets. This comes after Weber signed two 10-day contracts with the Golden State Warriors earlier in the season. News of the signing was first reported by Yahoo! Sports.
Weber, 24, played his college games at VCU and in his work this season for Golden State was somewhat disappointing. In seven games, Weber put up 1.7 points, 0.7 assists, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.4 steals per-game. His advanced numbers tell a more complete story, where his box plus/minus was -6.1.
Warriors free agent Briante Weber has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell @TheVertical.
Charlotte will look to use Weber in a backup role to Kemba Walker. Ramon Sessions had been playing rotation player minutes for the Hornets until early February when he suffered a left knee injury that could keep him out up to six weeks.
Cristiano Felicio steals final rebound needed for Dwyane Wade’s triple-double (VIDEO)
Stephen Curry wasn’t just setting up teammates Saturday night, he was helping out a fan.
One of the Warriors in-game entertainment bits is to have basically adult skeeball for cash. One female fan was doing about as well as I do at arcade skeeball when Stephen Curry ran out to give her a little help and win her $5,000.
The Warriors went on to beat the Nets and clinch a playoff slot with the win.
Paul George ejected for arguing calls, Pacers go on to lose to Heat
Paul George already had one technical in the game (from a double technical situation), when he thought he was fouled and should have gotten a call fairly early in the third quarter of a tight Pacers game against the Heat.
George apparently wouldn’t let up barking at the referees, maybe said some magical words, but whatever happened the officials hit him with a second technical. He was tossed. You can see the reaction above.
The Pacers hung close in the game until the Heat went on a 21-4 run to open the fourth and that was the ballgame. If you’re the undisputed leader of your team — as George is — you just can’t get tossed for things like this.
Warriors first team to clinch playoff slot with win over Nets
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) —Stephen Curry scored 27 points on a night Kevin Durant missed his first game of the season with a hand injury, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets 112-95 on Saturday to clinch a playoff berth.
Klay Thompson added 24 points. Curry converted a four-point play just before halftime to put his team up 62-51 at the break. The two-time reigning MVP had five 3-pointers and five assists.
This is just a first step for these star-studded, NBA-best Warriors (49-9): They want the No. 1 seed in the West. Oh, and a championship.
Durant sat out with a bruised left hand. He injured his pinkie in the first quarter of a 123-113 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, and X-rays were negative. He practiced Friday with his left hand heavily taped and still had some discomfort Saturday.