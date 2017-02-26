Briante Weber goes from Warriors to Hornets, signs 10-day contract with Charlotte

Backup point guard Briante Weber has signed a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets. This comes after Weber signed two 10-day contracts with the Golden State Warriors earlier in the season. News of the signing was first reported by Yahoo! Sports.

Weber, 24, played his college games at VCU and in his work this season for Golden State was somewhat disappointing. In seven games, Weber put up 1.7 points, 0.7 assists, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.4 steals per-game. His advanced numbers tell a more complete story, where his box plus/minus was -6.1.

Warriors free agent Briante Weber has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2017

Charlotte will look to use Weber in a backup role to Kemba Walker. Ramon Sessions had been playing rotation player minutes for the Hornets until early February when he suffered a left knee injury that could keep him out up to six weeks.