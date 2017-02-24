Mike Malone on people in Sacramento that wanted him fired: “You were wrong”

Mike Malone spoke to reporters before the Denver Nuggets took on the DeMarcus Cousins-less Sacramento Kings on Thursday, and was candid about his dismissal from Northern California.

Malone remarked that there were some within the Kings organization that thought his style of play and defensive nature as a coach was holding back the team.

Now the coach in Denver, Malone has the Nuggets 7th in pace and 6th in offensive efficiency. So perhaps it wasn’t all Malone’s fault?

Via Twitter:

I asked Michael Malone about his style of play in Denver vs. what he did in Sacramento. His response is nothing less than GOLD. pic.twitter.com/3bDQdQ2WX8 — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) February 23, 2017

I can’t remember all the things that were said when I was fired because there was so much being said. I know one of the things that was being said was style of play. There were people that were not in my corner that used that as a way to get me fired. Now we’re one of the highest-scoring teams in the NBA. I look at you people, you were wrong.

While Sacramento wasn’t good during Malone’s tenure, they were always in the top half of the league in terms of pace. There was and is a lot wrong with how the Kings are run, so certainly it can’t all be Malone’s doing.

In any case, it’s fun to see Malone being candid.