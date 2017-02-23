Reports: Minnesota working hard to trade Ricky Rubio by deadline; Knicks swap for Rose possible

On paper, Ricky Rubio seemed a good fit for the Tom Thibodeau’s Timberwolves: He’s a gifted passer and strong defender who knows how to run a team. In practice, his lack of shooting on a team of slashers and a big man inside — Karl-Anthony Towns — allowed teams to clog the lane.

So the Timberwolves are working hard to find a landing spot for him before the trade deadline at 3 p.m. Eastern, according to multiple reports.

Minnesota's Ricky Rubio remains a significant target for the Knicks today, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

1/ The Wolves are operating w/priority of pushing for playoffs. So that is coloring any trade talks they have. — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) February 23, 2017

2/ So the Wolves are looking to receive pieces back that they think can help THIS YEAR. Thats what makes getting a deal done different — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) February 23, 2017

This has led to talks with the Knicks of a Ricky Rubio for Derrick Rose swap, and there is more than just smoke with this. Although, if there is enough fire to get a deal done is another question entirely.

The T-Wolves have continued to shop Ricky Rubio to non-Knicks teams too, even as they've continued to talk with NY about a Derrick Rose deal — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 23, 2017

The Knicks, sources say, are pushing for an additional piece from Minnesota in the Rubio/DRose talks and that's been the holdup this week. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

A Rose/Rubio swap is a small win for the Knicks — Rubio would find a way to get the ball to Kristaps Porzingis and Carmelo Anthony, plus he improves their defense. Also, it means they don’t have to overpay Rose or another point guard this summer as Rubio is under contract for next season.

For the Timberwolves, they get a guy who will get them some buckets on the drive but who also takes opportunities out of the hands of Towns, Andrew Wiggins and everyone else. Plus Minnesota’s defense gets worse. I’m not sure how that gets them to the playoffs.