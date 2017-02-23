Report: Raptors acquire P.J. Tucker from Suns for Jared Sullinger, second round picks

The Toronto Raptors went into the last few weeks in a slump on the court and with the need to improve at the forward slot if they had any dreams of reaching the Eastern Conference Finals again.
Then the Raptors added Serge Ibaka.
Now they have added P.J. Tucker from the Suns to the mix, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
This is a strong move for Toronto. Tucker is a physical guy who can play the three or the four, and he brings a strong defensive presence to the court — he is statistically one of the better defending small forwards in the league this season. He and DeMarre Carroll can give the Raptors a needed boost on that end, and Tucker is going to be great as a defensive matchup in certain playoff situations.
Toronto has made its move — first they hope to get back up to the two or three seed in the East (and avoid Cleveland in the second round). Then to make a stronger run at Cleveland in the conference finals — remember they took the Cavs six games last year.
What the Suns wanted was the picks. Sullinger is a solid player who can step into their rotation now, but is a downgrade — especially defensively — from Tucker. What the Suns start doing is looking for draft steals they can find in the second round.
Terrence Jones is no longer a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. The University of Kentucky product was removed from the team roster on Thursday after head coach Alvin Gentry said there just wasn’t enough minutes to go around after the team traded for DeMarcus Cousins.
The Pelicans roster now houses a frontcourt with most of the minutes going to Cousins, Anthony Davis, Donatas Motiejunas, Dante Cunningham, and Solomon Hill.
Gentry, via Nola.com:
“We released him because, obviously, if you look at the bigs situation we have now and there was not going to be a whole lot of minutes,” said Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry. “He wants to play. Obviously, he’s going to be a guy in a contract year and things like that, so we thought it was best to let him go.”
Jones, 25, was playing nearly 25 minutes per-game for New Orleans. While he was having a productive year, he wasn’t close to the kind of efficient numbers he put up early in his career with the Houston Rockets.
That said, Jones could be a potential candidate to bolster the frontline of a playoff team, so look for some action around him sooner rather than later.
Charles Barkley has a tendency to say some pretty wild stuff, but he’s typically guarded as a TV professional when it comes to swearing. Apparently the heat of the moment got the better of him on Thursday night as he was talking during the matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks.
Speaking about New York, Barkley accidentally let fly with a not-for-primetime word on live television as he discussed Spike Lee and the overall mood around the team.
Via Twitter (NSFW obviously):
In case you can’t hear that, Barkley said (in part):
“I was talking to Spike Lee at All-Star Weekend, he’s dying to get kicked out of the Garden. He don’t wanna watch this s–t.”
The TNT crew then razzed on him for committing the cardinal sin of live TV.
Chris Bosh will be a part of a new lineup featuring former NBA players on TNT in the coming weeks. The decision was announced on Thursday via Twitter and courtesy of NBA.com.
Bosh, 32, has been held out all season for the Miami Heat due to complications of a blood clot. The Heat want to make sure he is not only safe and healthy, but that they can shed his contract hit from their salary cap figure and ensure Bosh won’t be able to play in the postseason for another team.
Via NBA.com:
TNT’s ‘Players Only’ franchise will include appearances by 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh as part of its studio coverage when the series debuts Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. ET. Bosh, an 11-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Champion with the Miami Heat, will contribute to ‘Players Only’ during its five consecutive weeks of Monday night doubleheader action on TNT. Bosh will appear alongside Chris Webber, Isiah Thomas and Baron Davis to provide studio commentary for ‘Players Only’ from Turner Studios in Atlanta.
The Heat were able to ask for relief from Bosh’s salary cap figure starting in February, but expect Miami to release Bosh after March 1. That is the date after which no player released can play in the playoffs. It would also make sure Bosh would not play enough games with another team to put any of his salary back on the Heat’s cap.
Meanwhile, it should be fun to see Bosh — one of the league’s most intelligent and TV-ready personalities — as a commentator on TNT.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The Memphis Grizzlies have signed guard Toney Douglas for the remainder of the season
Douglas, 30, has played 14 games for the Grizzlies this season. The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 17.2 minutes.
Douglas originally signed with the Grizzlies as a free agent Dec. 5 but was waived Dec. 15. He signed consecutive 10-day contracts with Memphis on Jan. 31 and Feb. 9.
The former first-round draft pick from Florida State has played 384 career regular-season games with the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans and Grizzlies.