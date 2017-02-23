Report: Raptors acquire P.J. Tucker from Suns for Jared Sullinger, second round picks

The Toronto Raptors went into the last few weeks in a slump on the court and with the need to improve at the forward slot if they had any dreams of reaching the Eastern Conference Finals again.

Then the Raptors added Serge Ibaka.

Now they have added P.J. Tucker from the Suns to the mix, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

The Phoenix Suns are trading PJ Tucker to the Toronto Raptors, league source tells @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Sources: Toronto is sending Jared Sullinger and two future second-round picks to Phoenix for PJ Tucker. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

This is a strong move for Toronto. Tucker is a physical guy who can play the three or the four, and he brings a strong defensive presence to the court — he is statistically one of the better defending small forwards in the league this season. He and DeMarre Carroll can give the Raptors a needed boost on that end, and Tucker is going to be great as a defensive matchup in certain playoff situations.

Toronto has made its move — first they hope to get back up to the two or three seed in the East (and avoid Cleveland in the second round). Then to make a stronger run at Cleveland in the conference finals — remember they took the Cavs six games last year.

What the Suns wanted was the picks. Sullinger is a solid player who can step into their rotation now, but is a downgrade — especially defensively — from Tucker. What the Suns start doing is looking for draft steals they can find in the second round.