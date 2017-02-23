PBT Extra: Pelicans, Mavericks winners at trade deadline passes; Kings not so much

There was a lot of sound and fury on NBA trade deadline day, but as the clock turned 3 p.m. Eastern Paul George was still a Pacer, Jimmy Butler was still a Bull, and Carmelo Anthony was still employed by Phil Jackson’s team. Some of the fireworks fans were hoping for did not go off.
But there were moves in the run-up to the deadline, then on deadline day itself.
Who were the winners? New Orleans for sure, but Dallas and others made my list.
Who lost? There are 30 million reasons DeMarcus Cousins made that list, but so did a few teams.
I get into all of it in this PBT Extra.
Terrence Jones is no longer a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. The University of Kentucky product was removed from the team roster on Thursday after head coach Alvin Gentry said there just wasn’t enough minutes to go around after the team traded for DeMarcus Cousins.
The Pelicans roster now houses a frontcourt with most of the minutes going to Cousins, Anthony Davis, Donatas Motiejunas, Dante Cunningham, and Solomon Hill.
Gentry, via Nola.com:
“We released him because, obviously, if you look at the bigs situation we have now and there was not going to be a whole lot of minutes,” said Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry. “He wants to play. Obviously, he’s going to be a guy in a contract year and things like that, so we thought it was best to let him go.”
Jones, 25, was playing nearly 25 minutes per-game for New Orleans. While he was having a productive year, he wasn’t close to the kind of efficient numbers he put up early in his career with the Houston Rockets.
That said, Jones could be a potential candidate to bolster the frontline of a playoff team, so look for some action around him sooner rather than later.
Charles Barkley has a tendency to say some pretty wild stuff, but he’s typically guarded as a TV professional when it comes to swearing. Apparently the heat of the moment got the better of him on Thursday night as he was talking during the matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks.
Speaking about New York, Barkley accidentally let fly with a not-for-primetime word on live television as he discussed Spike Lee and the overall mood around the team.
Via Twitter (NSFW obviously):
In case you can’t hear that, Barkley said (in part):
“I was talking to Spike Lee at All-Star Weekend, he’s dying to get kicked out of the Garden. He don’t wanna watch this s–t.”
The TNT crew then razzed on him for committing the cardinal sin of live TV.
Chris Bosh will be a part of a new lineup featuring former NBA players on TNT in the coming weeks. The decision was announced on Thursday via Twitter and courtesy of NBA.com.
Bosh, 32, has been held out all season for the Miami Heat due to complications of a blood clot. The Heat want to make sure he is not only safe and healthy, but that they can shed his contract hit from their salary cap figure and ensure Bosh won’t be able to play in the postseason for another team.
Via NBA.com:
TNT’s ‘Players Only’ franchise will include appearances by 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh as part of its studio coverage when the series debuts Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. ET. Bosh, an 11-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Champion with the Miami Heat, will contribute to ‘Players Only’ during its five consecutive weeks of Monday night doubleheader action on TNT. Bosh will appear alongside Chris Webber, Isiah Thomas and Baron Davis to provide studio commentary for ‘Players Only’ from Turner Studios in Atlanta.
The Heat were able to ask for relief from Bosh’s salary cap figure starting in February, but expect Miami to release Bosh after March 1. That is the date after which no player released can play in the playoffs. It would also make sure Bosh would not play enough games with another team to put any of his salary back on the Heat’s cap.
Meanwhile, it should be fun to see Bosh — one of the league’s most intelligent and TV-ready personalities — as a commentator on TNT.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The Memphis Grizzlies have signed guard Toney Douglas for the remainder of the season
Douglas, 30, has played 14 games for the Grizzlies this season. The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 17.2 minutes.
Douglas originally signed with the Grizzlies as a free agent Dec. 5 but was waived Dec. 15. He signed consecutive 10-day contracts with Memphis on Jan. 31 and Feb. 9.
The former first-round draft pick from Florida State has played 384 career regular-season games with the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans and Grizzlies.