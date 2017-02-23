PBT Extra: Pelicans, Mavericks winners at trade deadline passes; Kings not so much

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

There was a lot of sound and fury on NBA trade deadline day, but as the clock turned 3 p.m. Eastern Paul George was still a Pacer, Jimmy Butler was still a Bull, and Carmelo Anthony was still employed by Phil Jackson’s team. Some of the fireworks fans were hoping for did not go off.

But there were moves in the run-up to the deadline, then on deadline day itself.

Who were the winners? New Orleans for sure, but Dallas and others made my list.

Who lost? There are 30 million reasons DeMarcus Cousins made that list, but so did a few teams.

I get into all of it in this PBT Extra.