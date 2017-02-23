LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers in action during the NBA match between Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets at the O2 Arena on January 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Celtics, Nuggets, others make runs but Paul George still a Pacer. For now.

By Kurt HelinFeb 23, 2017, 5:42 PM EST

During the All-Star weekend in New Orleans, an at times frustrated Paul George sat down with the Pacers ownership and front office and told them, in so many words, “I want to be a Pacer for life, but only if we can build a team that can contend for a title.”

Fans from Los Angeles to Boston only seemed to hear the second part of that, then when the trade rumors started to fly people were convinced he was on the move.

The Pacers focused on the first part of that sentence. Which is why he’s still a Pacer tonight.

Indiana went out and kicked the tires on deals, talking to a lot of teams. We know Boston came hard because this was the first time they have put one of their prized Brooklyn picks the next two seasons on the table.

The Hawks were trying.

Denver wants to make a run at the big time — remember they came hard at Dwyane Wade last summer — and they made a run at George.

Although, this would have gotten Denver to back off.

Those teams were not alone, but in the end, the Pacers passed on all of it.

Why? Because they heard the first part of that sentence above — they love Paul George and want him to be their cornerstone. They listened to offers, not nothing rose to the Godfather offer level it was going to have to for the Pacers to deal away their star and start a massive rebuilding project around Myles Turner.

That said, this conversation is not over.

Only two things will keep Paul George in Indiana past his free agency of 2018 (and if he leaves then his hometown Lakers are seen as a clear, runaway favorite). First, Larry Bird is able to build a contender around George in the next year. Not impossible, but highly unlikely.

The other is that George makes an All-NBA team this season. If that happens, the Pacers can offer him the “designated player” larger contract, around $210 million over five years (and $30 million more than he could make anywhere else). George may have frustrations and issues in Indiana, but he’s not leaving that cash on the table. That said, the sense talking to media members who vote on this is that George is likely just going to miss out this year (there are just six forward spots and wealth of talent at the position).

If George is not an All-NBA player this year and if Bird cannot quickly construct a contender, then the Pacers have to revisit these trades and try to get something back for their star. Likely they will over the summer.

They just weren’t ready to go there on Thursday.

After trading for DeMarcus Cousins, Pelicans release Terrence Jones

By Dane CarbaughFeb 23, 2017, 11:59 PM EST

Terrence Jones is no longer a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. The University of Kentucky product was removed from the team roster on Thursday after head coach Alvin Gentry said there just wasn’t enough minutes to go around after the team traded for DeMarcus Cousins.

The Pelicans roster now houses a frontcourt with most of the minutes going to Cousins, Anthony Davis, Donatas Motiejunas, Dante Cunningham, and Solomon Hill.

Gentry, via Nola.com:

“We released him because, obviously, if you look at the bigs situation we have now and there was not going to be a whole lot of minutes,” said Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry. “He wants to play. Obviously, he’s going to be a guy in a contract year and things like that, so we thought it was best to let him go.”

Jones, 25, was playing nearly 25 minutes per-game for New Orleans. While he was having a productive year, he wasn’t close to the kind of efficient numbers he put up early in his career with the Houston Rockets.

That said, Jones could be a potential candidate to bolster the frontline of a playoff team, so look for some action around him sooner rather than later.

Charles Barkley swears on live TV, says Spike Lee is “dying to get kicked out of the Garden”

By Dane CarbaughFeb 23, 2017, 11:30 PM EST

Charles Barkley has a tendency to say some pretty wild stuff, but he’s typically guarded as a TV professional when it comes to swearing. Apparently the heat of the moment got the better of him on Thursday night as he was talking during the matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks.

Speaking about New York, Barkley accidentally let fly with a not-for-primetime word on live television as he discussed Spike Lee and the overall mood around the team.

Via Twitter (NSFW obviously):

In case you can’t hear that, Barkley said (in part):

“I was talking to Spike Lee at All-Star Weekend, he’s dying to get kicked out of the Garden. He don’t wanna watch this s–t.”

The TNT crew then razzed on him for committing the cardinal sin of live TV.

Miami Heat F Chris Bosh to join TNT as TV analyst

By Dane CarbaughFeb 23, 2017, 11:00 PM EST

Chris Bosh will be a part of a new lineup featuring former NBA players on TNT in the coming weeks. The decision was announced on Thursday via Twitter and courtesy of NBA.com.

Bosh, 32, has been held out all season for the Miami Heat due to complications of a blood clot. The Heat want to make sure he is not only safe and healthy, but that they can shed his contract hit from their salary cap figure and ensure Bosh won’t be able to play in the postseason for another team.

Via NBA.com:

TNT’s ‘Players Only’ franchise will include appearances by 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh as part of its studio coverage when the series debuts Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. ET. Bosh, an 11-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Champion with the Miami Heat, will contribute to ‘Players Only’ during its five consecutive weeks of Monday night doubleheader action on TNT. Bosh will appear alongside Chris Webber, Isiah Thomas and Baron Davis to provide studio commentary for ‘Players Only’ from Turner Studios in Atlanta.

The Heat were able to ask for relief from Bosh’s salary cap figure starting in February, but expect Miami to release Bosh after March 1. That is the date after which no player released can play in the playoffs. It would also make sure Bosh would not play enough games with another team to put any of his salary back on the Heat’s cap.

Meanwhile, it should be fun to see Bosh — one of the league’s most intelligent and TV-ready personalities — as a commentator on TNT.

Grizzlies sign Toney Douglas for remainder of season

Associated PressFeb 23, 2017, 10:00 PM EST

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The Memphis Grizzlies have signed guard Toney Douglas for the remainder of the season

Douglas, 30, has played 14 games for the Grizzlies this season. The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 17.2 minutes.

Douglas originally signed with the Grizzlies as a free agent Dec. 5 but was waived Dec. 15. He signed consecutive 10-day contracts with Memphis on Jan. 31 and Feb. 9.

The former first-round draft pick from Florida State has played 384 career regular-season games with the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans and Grizzlies.