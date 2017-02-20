Paul Pierce uses two phones at dunk contest, says props shouldn’t be allowed

Paul Pierce — NBA veteran and emoji enthusiast — used not one but two smartphones to record the action during Saturday night’s underwhelming dunk contest. Why was Pierce doing this? Perhaps he wanted to have an extra copy of it because he doesn’t trust “the cloud”. Or maybe he’s doing some work as a social media manager on the sly. You know, getting a jump on that retirement thing.

Or maybe this is just something that Pierce really likes to do:

Someone needs to ask Paul Pierce why he always records videos on two phones. I need an answer @paulpierce34. pic.twitter.com/gIoSnNYmKg — One Take Jake (@Jacobvelez) February 19, 2017

Whatever he’s doing, I’m not sure if he looks like a boss or like a goober doing it. I feel this accurately sums up Paul Pierce’s aesthetic.

Meanwhile, after Glenn Robinson III won the 2017 NBA Dunk Contest, Pierce had some thoughts that he expressed via Twitter.

We need to take away the props in the dunk contest make it real again #truecreativity — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 19, 2017

Pierce may have a point. Jeremy Evans dunking over a painting of himself in 2013 immediately felt pretty ridiculous. But eliminating props entirely? I’m not so sure about that. How would they sell Kias then?