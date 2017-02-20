John Wall’s reaction to the Cousins’ trade is to have a drink (VIDEO)

It was a strange situation in the “mix room” interview zone after the All-Star Game Sunday, the place the majority of players went for a post-game media obligation (MVP Anthony Davis, the coaches, and a few other players who had big games such as Russell Westbrook went to a different, larger room).

Strange because in the three hours or so the players had been away from their phones and social media accounts, the DeMarcus Cousins trade had gained steam and seemed destined to be done (the story the deal was done broke about 15-20 minutes later). The players walked in and had no idea what had happened — including Cousins.

But I loved John Wall‘s reaction.

We asked John Wall about the Boogie trade and he's just over there sippin'. 🐸☕️https://t.co/qxTMVPhvpc pic.twitter.com/TK1UDIMXDq — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) February 20, 2017

When the news broke about the Cousins trade, it seemed everyone needed a drink. Wall had his recovery drink handy — notice the label was stripped off of the bottle, meaning it was not the NBA sponsor’s product — so he went with that.