Kings announcer goes scorched earth on Twitter after DeMarcus Cousins trade

DeMarcus Cousins is now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, but that hasn’t stopped members of the Sacramento Kings organization from taking shots at him as he walks out the door.

In the team press release announcing the trade on Monday Sacramento GM Vlade Divac said, “Winning begins with culture and character matters.”

Subtle.

Meanwhile, the team’s play-by-play announcer Grant Napear went scorched earth on Cousins minutes after the trade was announced. The Twitter thread is pretty dang straightforward:

Trading DMC was an absolute no brainer! There has been a dark cloud over this franchise for years! That cloud is now gone! — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) February 20, 2017

The Kings were never going to win with Cousins. NEVER! This was a no brainer! I wish him well! I really do but it was time! — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) February 20, 2017

The Sacramento Kings just became a team again! Its time to move into the future! It's time to start winning! This gives them the best chance — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) February 20, 2017

And here's maybe the most important thing. Most of Cousin's teammates the past 7 years hated playing with him! That is a fact! — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) February 20, 2017

Yikes.

There’s definitely a contingent of Kings fans that were fed up with Boogie’s attitude — 7 years is a long time to wait for your franchise center to not consistently get kicked out of games — but it’s not a good look to flame the dude on his way out.

Saying you don’t think they could win with him is one thing, but saying he’s a “dark cloud” and that most of his teammates hated him is borderline. Plus, coming from a team-affiliated it’s just a weird thing to do.

Napear has had his issues with Cousins in the past, so perhaps it’s understandable we see this reaction with the big man now in a new uniform.

Add this to Divac saying he had a better deal lined up two days ago, and the Kings look even moreso like an organization without a direction.