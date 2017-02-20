Charles Barkley hung out with King Cake Baby to celebrate his birthday (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

One of the New Orleans Pelicans mascots is a Pelican. His name is Pierre, and after a makeover he’s looking pretty normal these days. But the Pelicans also have a second mascot of sorts. His name is King Cake Baby — named after the Mardi Gras pastry — and he’s horrifying.

So when you have an NBA All-Star Game in town, what do you do? Trot out a giant baby mascot to mix in with the league’s elite, of course.

Or at least have him bother Charles Barkley on his birthday:

The @KingCakeBaby joined the #InsidetheNBA set to help celebrate Chuck's 54th B-Day 🎂 pic.twitter.com/bQVsUO3fDi — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 20, 2017

Ok it’s actually weirder that Kenny Smith wanted to see what was under King Cake Baby’s bib. I can never unsee that.